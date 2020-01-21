BOSTON (CBS) – A thief wielding a hammer stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in Dorchester Monday night. It all began when the suspect strolled into Ngoc Lloi Jewelry on Dorchester Ave, asking to see some jewelry and at one point even trying on a gold necklace.
Things suddenly took a turn for the worse as the man took out a hammer and pounded away at the glass jewelry case.
“He broke this case, and then he took the gold and he ran this way,” said store owner Trong Huynh. “He broke the door, and front door.
During the escape, the suspect realized he was locked in the store. After breaking both doors with the hammer, he literally squeezed through a hole in the glass to get away.
“I was scared. I was scared,” Huynh said.
The man wore no mask and there is a clear image of his face. The owner’s wife tried to stop the robber and ended up getting come cuts on her fingers from the glass. They think the thief got away with about $50,000 in merchandise.
No arrests have been made.