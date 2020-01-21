CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – The Steamship Authority website was down Tuesday morning as customers rushed to book their summer travel.

Reservations for Martha’s Vineyard opened at 5 a.m., but many customers found they were unable to book trips.

Officials put reservation plans on hold while they work to fix the problem. The website is expected to be up and running at noon.

The Steamship Authority apologized for the inconvenience.

