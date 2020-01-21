Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Steamship Authority website was down Tuesday morning as customers rushed to book their summer travel.
Reservations for Martha’s Vineyard opened at 5 a.m., but many customers found they were unable to book trips.
Officials put reservation plans on hold while they work to fix the problem. The website is expected to be up and running at noon.
8:30 A.M. UPDATE: We will reopen the website for summer reservations on the Martha's Vineyard route at NOON today, Jan. 21, 2020. We thank customers for their patience.
— Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) January 21, 2020
The Steamship Authority apologized for the inconvenience.