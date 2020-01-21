Patriots Fan Shovels 'STAY TOM' Into Boston Public Garden LagoonPatriots fans are doing anything they can to try and convince Tom Brady to continue his career in New England.

Celtics Beat Lakers 139-107The Celtics beat LeBron James and the Lakers 139-107 on Monday night.

Patrick Mahomes Overtakes Tom Brady As NFL's Top SellerTom Brady was the king of NFL merchandising in each of the last two seasons. But he was dethroned in 2019.

LeBron James In Springfield To Watch Son Monday Afternoon, Will Helicopter Back To Boston For Celtics-LakersLeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Boston to take on the Celtics on Monday night. But before he did his thing at TD Garden, LeBron was in Springfield to watch his son play some ball.

Anthony Davis Returning To Lakers Lineup Vs. Celtics; Walker, Brown Expect To Play For BostonThe Boston Celtics and Anthony Davis were connected in trade rumors for years, but the big man now calls Los Angeles his home. The Celtics will get their first glimpse of Davis in a Lakers uniform on Monday night.