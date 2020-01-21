Comments
SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — A Swampscott man won $1 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Rory Richards used a combination of family birthdays and ages to get the winning numbers.
He picked up his prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Friday.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Pleasant Street in Marblehead. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is expected to be $343 million, the highest it has been since June when a $344.6 million ticket was bought in North Carolina.