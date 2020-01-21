BOSTON (CBS) – A Northeastern University student detained at Logan Airport has been deported. The ACLU of Massachusetts confirmed that Mohammed Shabab Dehghani Hossein Abadi was taken out of the country overnight before a scheduled immigration hearing in Boston Tuesday morning.
HAPPENING NOW: Supporters of Shahab Dehghani are demonstrating outside federal court ahead of an emergency hearing. @ACLU_Mass confirms Dehghani, a Iranian Northeastern student, was deported overnight (he was detained at Logan Sunday on his way back to school) @wbz pic.twitter.com/C3n1BLMF1x
— MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) January 21, 2020
Abadi is studying economics at Northeastern. He’s been studying in Boston for two years, but was stuck at home in Iran in December 2018 after visiting his family as he waited for his student visa to be renewed.
Abadi’s attorney, Susan Church, told WBZ he was detained starting Sunday night despite having a legal F1 Student Visa, as he tried to get back to school – and says she doesn’t know why.
WBZ asked Customs and Border Patrol about Dehghani’s case, and the agency responded with a statement saying, in part, “We are not at liberty to discuss an individual’s processing due to the Privacy Act. CBP officers are charged with enforcing not only immigration and customs laws, but they also enforce over 400 laws for 40 other agencies and have stopped thousands of violators of U.S. law.”
When word of Dehghani’s detainment got around, nearly 100 Iranian-Americans, Iranian born students, and allies showed up to Logan Airport’s International Arrivals terminal, demanding that CBP release Dehghani. They chanted “Students’ dreams matter” and “Let him in.”
His attorneys, supported by the ACLU, had filed an emergency lawsuit to ensure his stay in the U.S. temporarily.