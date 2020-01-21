MANSFIELD (CBS) – Nickelback is going on tour across the United States and Canada this summer and fans will have a chance to see them in Massachusetts. The “All The Right Reasons Tour” is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on July 26.
15 years ago @Nickelback released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Ft @STPBand and @thetylerbryant at @XfinityCenter 7/26. Tickets on sale 1/23 at 10am. For dates and more visit https://t.co/2EE0iwDzTu #ATRR15 pic.twitter.com/XYNyXzRZ0t
— Xfinity Center (@XfinityCenter) January 21, 2020
The band will be joined by special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. More information about ticket sales can be found here.
Nickelback plans to play “All The Right Reasons” in its entirety to mark the 15th anniversary of the hit album.