



BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Lakers star LeBron James got to watch his son’s high school game in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon before returning to Boston to face the Celtics. While James said it was a “blessing” to see his son do his thing on the floor, he wasn’t very happy with an incident played played out during the game.

During the game between LeBron James Jr.’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and the Paul VI Panthers at Blake Arena in Springfield, a fan sitting in one of the first few rows was seen throwing something at Bronny James as he waited to inbound the ball. According to a video retweeted by the elder James, the referee noticed and hesitated before resuming the game.

“I didn’t see it until I got here, actually. I was on the complete opposite end of the floor,” James said at his locker in the TD Garden. “I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbounds and the cop go (up into the stands), but I didn’t know what happened until the video evidence was showed to me when I got here.”

James retweeted the video and added the message: “Hating has no age limit! #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped.”

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

“It’s just disrespectful,” James said. “And it was a little kid, too. I don’t know how old that little kid was. I don’t know if he learned that on his own, or he learned it at home.”

While that incident put a sour note on an otherwise good afternoon, James joked Monday night that his family took two “Ls” for the day. Bronny’s team lost in the afternoon, and then LeBron’s Lakers were crushed 139-107 by the Celtics in Boston. James, who had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers in their worst loss of the season, took a helicopter from Springfield to Boston to make it to TD Garden in time for the game.

While it was a busy day, and one that didn’t end the way LeBron would have liked, he was OK with cramming it all in.

“I’d break every routine in my life for my family,” said James.

