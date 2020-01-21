NORTHBORO (CBS/AP) — An adjunct professor at Quinsigamond Community College and former Worcester teacher who was accused of rape and human trafficking appeared before a judge Tuesday. John Clayton, 63, of Northboro turned himself in and was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court.

He pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered a $15,000 cash bail.

According to State Police, they found multiple women who were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by Clayton. “Generally, the victims allegedly preyed upon by the defendant were drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means,” said a statement.

They also said the High Risk Victims Unit had been investigating Clayton since May 2018.

He was charged with seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidation of a witness.

Clayton’s attorney, Bradley Bailey, said his client maintains he was helping the women and said there may be a “consent defense.”

“He intends to fight the charges,” Bailey said.

Clayton taught in Worcester Public Schools for 10 years and for the past four years has been an adjunct faculty member at Quinsigamond Community College, Bailey said.

Quinsigamond released a statement that said, in part: “Mr. Clayton was employed periodically as an adjunct instructor at Quinsigamond Community College since 2015, but is no longer employed by QCC in any capacity.”

In addition to the bail, Clayton was confined to his home with GPS monitoring and ordered to surrender his passport and pilot’s license.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Feb. 27.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)