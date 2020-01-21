



BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown had himself an evening Monday night, putting LeBron James on a poster during Boston’s gigantic win over the Lakers. But he may have to wait a few nights for a follow-up performance.

The Celtics are listing Brown as questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, the team announced Tuesday. Guard Kemba Walker is also on the report, though he’s listed as probable for the tilt with left knee soreness. Walker played 30 minutes on Monday, after sitting out Saturday night’s loss to Phoenix with the knee ailment.

Brown played 32 minutes in Boston’s 139-107 shellacking of the Lakers on Monday night, scoring 20 points off 6-for-14 shooting to go with his six assists, four rebounds and three steals. He threw down an emphatic dunk on LeBron James in the third quarter, the exclamation point on Boston’s victory.

Despite the lopsided score, Brown was still on the floor midway through the fourth quarter. He appeared to tweak his right ankle around the 6:40 mark, but stayed in the game for another few minutes before finally making his way to the bench.

Looks like Jaylen Brown tweaked his ankle pic.twitter.com/MTlcITUOhI — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) January 21, 2020

Brown is having a career-year for Boston, so another setback for the fourth-year wing would be unfortunate. He recently missed two games with a thumb injury, though that didn’t seem to bother him too much against the Lakers.

Monday night was the first time in weeks that Boston had their starting five together on the floor together. It looks like that streak is in jeopardy of ending at one game.