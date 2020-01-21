



WORCESTER (CBS) — A wake for the Holy Cross rower who was killed in a car crash in Florida will be held Tuesday. Calling hours for Grace Rett will be from 2 p.m – 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Mendon Street in Uxbridge.

Rett, an Uxbridge native, died after a van carrying her rowing team collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach on Jan. 15. Eleven others were injured, five remain hospitalized.

According to her obituary, Rett was an incredibly active member of her school communities at Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, Marianapolis Preparatory School, and Holy Cross.

She was an example to others around her because she “she worked hard and took advantage of every opportunity afforded to her.”

“She had a work ethic second to none and inspired others to ‘love the fight,'” said the obituary.

In December, Rett set the Indoor World Rowing record when she completed 62 hours and three seconds of continuous indoor rowing.

“Above all things Grace believed in family and her strong Catholic faith,” said the obituary.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone looking to attend either the wake or the funeral can come wearing the school or team colors or uniforms that they shared with Rett. “She would want all who attend to be comfortable and spirited.”

The family also asked in lieu of flowers to consider donating to Golden Opportunities for Independence, an organization that trains service dogs.

Last week, Rett’s sister Brianne shared a statement about her sister. “Grace will always be in the hearts of everyone she knew,” she said.