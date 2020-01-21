



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Celtics guard Delonte West is in a bad spot, one that has his friends and former teammates concerned for his well-being.

A pair of videos of West popped up on social media over the weekend, and both are pretty disturbing. The first video shows West being beaten up on a Washington D.C. street, and was followed by a second video of West in handcuffs apparently talking to police, accusing another man of pulling a gun on him. (We won’t link to the first, but here’s the second — just beware of some graphic language.)

West’s struggles since his NBA career came to an end in 2012 have been well-known. He battled bipolor disorder during his playing days and continues to fight mental illness. It’s believed that the 36-year-old is now homeless, spotted several times begging for money in the D.C. area.

Jameer Nelson — West’s former teammate at St. Joseph’s — shared his concern for his friend on Twitter late Monday night:

West’s former coach at St. Joseph’s, Phil Martelli, followed up Nelson’s message with one of his own, saying they’re trying to get West the professional help he needs.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

Many just want West to get help. Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant voiced his displeasure for those on social media making light of West’s dire situation, and pledged to help any way he can.

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

West played sevens seasons in the NBA after he was drafted by the Celtics with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played three seasons with the Celtics and was a fan-favorite for is give-it-all attitude, but was traded to the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 draft night trade that brought Ray Allen to Boston.

West played for Seattle and Cleveland, then made a return to Boston before finishing his NBA career with Dallas in 2011-12. He played in the G League in 2013 before his career took him to China.

West has now fallen on some hard times, and friends and former teammates are trying to get him the help that he needs.