BOSTON (CBS) – A coyote that attacked a family in Exeter, New Hampshire on Monday has tested positive for rabies.
Ian O’Reilly said he killed the coyote after it attacked his young son on a hiking trail.
O’Reilly suffered bites on his arm and chest as he strangled the coyote. “There was no running away, it would not allow us to run away,” O’Reilly said Monday. “It was very much the aggressor.”
The same coyote might have also attacked a 62-year-old woman and her dogs in Kensington, NH earlier in the day.