BOSTON (CBS) – Dustin Pedroia reportedly suffered a “significant setback” during his latest attempt at a comeback with the Red Sox.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Pedroia encountered yet another setback while rehabbing from an injury that has hampered him since Manny Machado slid into his surgically repaired knee in April 2017.
Breaking news: #RedSox 2B Dustin Pedroia has suffered what sources say was a significant setback with his left knee.
His availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents, and the Sox.
Pedroia had surgery in October 2017 and played just nine games since. He had surgery in 2018 and another operation in August 2019. Still, Red Sox management said in November that they believed Pedroia was “feeling good and intending on playing.”
On Tuesday, Abraham reported that Pedroia’s availability for “at least spring training” is questionable. The second baseman is discussing options with his family, agents and the team, Abraham reported.
The 2008 American League MVP’s contract includes salaries of $13 million this year and $12 million in 2021.