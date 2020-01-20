Anthony Davis Returning To Lakers Lineup Vs. Celtics; Walker, Brown Expect To Play For BostonThe Boston Celtics and Anthony Davis were connected in trade rumors for years, but the big man now calls Los Angeles his home. The Celtics will get their first glimpse of Davis in a Lakers uniform on Monday night.

LeBron James Will Be In Springfield To Watch Son Monday Afternoon, Helicopter Back To Boston For Celtics-LakersLeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Monday night. But before he takes over the TD Garden, LeBron will be in Springfield to watch his son play.

Browns Hire Chad O'Shea As New Wide Receivers Coach, Passing Game CoordinatorAfter Chad O'Shea was fired in Miami, there was some speculation that he could land back in New England. But that will no longer be the case this offseason.

J.D. Martinez Confident MLB Investigation Will Find No Wrongdoing By 2018 Red SoxRed Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is eager for MLB to wrap up their investigation into the 2018 World Series champs, because he doesn't think they'll find anything.

Tom Brady Remaining 'Open-Minded' About Future, Will Reportedly Take 'Methodical Approach' In Free AgencyTom Brady won't officially become a free agent until March 18. Until then, we'll all be treated to a whole lot of talk and a lot of speculation.