WESTBOOK, Maine (CBS) — It’s back! The giant ice disc that formed in a river in Westbrook, Maine, last year appears to be forming again in the same place.

The City of Westbrook tweeted a picture of it Sunday saying it’s not a circle yet, but is rotating counter-clockwise in the same pattern that caused the first to form.

Last year’s ice disc gained national attention.

The floating ice disc (Image credit: City of Westbrook)

The city also said the disc has been growing, though this year’s disk isn’t quite as big as last year’s…yet.

The 2020 Westbrook, Maine ice disk. (Image Credit: Tina Radel/City of Westbrook)

 

