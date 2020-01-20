WESTBOOK, Maine (CBS) — It’s back! The giant ice disc that formed in a river in Westbrook, Maine, last year appears to be forming again in the same place.
The City of Westbrook tweeted a picture of it Sunday saying it’s not a circle yet, but is rotating counter-clockwise in the same pattern that caused the first to form.
The making of Ice Disk 2020? Well, we can only hope but it is getting close! Let’s see what happens with the incoming snow. #icedisk #icedisc #timelapse #icedisk2020 #westbrookmaine 🎥:Tina Radel, City of Westbrook pic.twitter.com/I8ZEJhrRq4
— City Of Westbrook ME (@CityofWestbrook) January 18, 2020
Last year’s ice disc gained national attention.
The city also said the disc has been growing, though this year’s disk isn’t quite as big as last year’s…yet.