



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady won’t officially become a free agent until March 18. Until then, we’ll all be treated to a whole lot of talk and a whole lot of speculation.

The 42-year-old isn’t offering up many hints regarding his next move, since Brady himself doesn’t even know what the future holds. He just knows that he would like to continue playing football, and continue to do so at a high level.

Will that be for the New England Patriots, the only franchise Brady has ever played for? Or will he move on to a new team, potentially the Chargers, the Titans or even the Las Vegas Raiders, which is the new rumor after Brady attended the UFC fight in Vegas over the weekend.

Joining Jim Gray on Westwood One ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Brady was singing a familiar tune regarding his offseason decision.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks and I have had a lot of time with my family the last couple weeks just decompressing from the season. Like I said earlier, I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job,” Brady told Gray. “I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms. In the meantime, I am going to watch these two games as a fan and enjoy them from my couch.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is reporting that the quarterback will meet with other teams when he becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. Brady reportedly “intends to take a methodical approach to his first foray into free agency,” according to La Canfora, who also reports that Brady is eager to take on a mentor role for a younger quarterback wherever he plays.

“Part of his legacy, he believes, could be tied to seeing future generations embrace the TB12 training and lifestyle regimen that Brady strongly believes has helped him play so long at such a high level,” La Canfora wrote Sunday.

Will that be in New England? We’ll find out in mid-March. Until then, brace yourself for a whole lot of chatter.