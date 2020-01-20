Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — More good news for tea drinkers: a new study finds that older adults who drink tea are less likely to be depressed.
According to the world health organization, depression affects about 7 percent of older adults worldwide.
Researchers in China and Singapore looked at data on 13,000 seniors over a decade and found that consistent and regular tea consumption was associated with significantly less depressive symptoms.
Of note, the association was greatest among males and the oldest seniors. And they say, it may not just be the tea itself which improves mood. Tea drinking is a highly social behavior in china and being social can also reduce depressive symptoms.