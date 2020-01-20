BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was the king of NFL merchandising in each of the last two seasons. But he was dethroned in 2019.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped the NFLPA’s best-seller list, with his merchandise selling more than anyone else’s from March-November of 2019, the NFLPA announced on Monday. The 24-year-old Mahomes is as dynamic as they come on the field and has the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, where they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami.
And don’t worry too much about Brady. He didn’t drop too far down the list, sitting comfortably at No. 2.
KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 on the NFLPA’s official list of top selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1-Nov. 30, '19. pic.twitter.com/Xz8FhdVtyv
— Liz Mullen (@SBJLizMullen) January 20, 2020
This also doesn’t count all the TB12 merch that Brady has sold on his own, so the QB is doing pretty well for himself.
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliot, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammate, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., round out the Top 5. Brady’s former backup and current San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slots in at No. 15. Quarterbacks once again dominated the list, with 10 passers making up the Top 15.