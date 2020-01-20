



BOSTON (CBS) – A Northeastern University student is being detained overnight at Logan Airport, awaiting a hearing in federal court Tuesday morning.

Mohammed Shabab Dehghani Hossein Abadi is studying economics at Northeastern. He’s been studying in Boston for two years, but was stuck at home in Iran in December 2018 after visiting his family as he waited for his student visa to be renewed.

Abadi’s attorney, Susan Church, told WBZ he was detained starting Sunday night despite having a legal F1 Student Visa, as he tried to get back to school – and says she doesn’t know why.

WBZ asked Customs and Border Patrol about Dehghani’s case, and the agency responded with a statement saying, in part, “We are not at liberty to discuss an individual’s processing due to the Privacy Act. CBP officers are charged with enforcing not only immigration and customs laws, but they also enforce over 400 laws for 40 other agencies and have stopped thousands of violators of U.S. law.”

When word of Dehghani’s detainment got around, nearly 100 Iranian-Americans, Iranian born students, and allies showed up to Logan Airport’s International Arrivals terminal, demanding that CBP release Dehghani. They chanted “Students’ dreams matter” and “Let him in.”

After a nearly 4 hour protest, the group faced a small victory. Rather than be deported immediately on a flight Monday night, Dehghani was granted an immigration hearing in Boston court.

His attorneys, supported by the ACLU, had filed an emergency lawsuit to ensure his stay in the U.S. temporarily.

There were screams and tears of joy throughout the terminal as the group – many of whom do not personally know Shabab Dehghani – learned that he would stay detained in Boston overnight

Dehghani’s attorneys have not been granted access to speak to him directly, nor have they received an explanation for his detention from CBP. The student’s court hearing will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Boston Federal Court.