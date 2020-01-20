BOSTON (CBS) – People across the country, including in Massachusetts, will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service on Monday.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the national MLK day of service.
In Hingham, some 400 volunteers have signed up to help with one project. The MLK meal packing day of service starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the St. John the Evangelist church.
Organizers with the Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association said the volunteers will pack some 50,000 meals for local food pantries and homeless shelters.
Each meal costs about 30 cents per serving. Organizers say donations are still being accepted to cover costs.
So far, the group has raised a little over $5,000.
If you’d like to donate, you can learn more on the Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association Facebook page.