BOSTON (CBS) — Marijuana use is growing in popularity and local doctors are sounding the alarm about the potential harms the drug could have on the heart. They say marijuana carries many of the same cardiovascular risks as smoking tobacco.
Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital say while more patients are curbing their use of cigarettes, there has been an acceleration in marijuana use that marijuana users are now exceeding cigarette smokers.
And the effects of the drug on cardiovascular health are not fully understood.
Some studies have linked marijuana use with stroke, arrhythmias, and other heart conditions, and it can also interfere with some heart medications, like blood pressure and cholesterol-lowering drugs and blood thinners.
They encourage doctors to ask their patients about marijuana and advise those at high risk of stroke and heart disease to avoid it or at least limit their use of it.