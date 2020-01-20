BOSTON (CBS) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Monday night. But before he takes over the TD Garden, LeBron will be in Springfield to watch his son play.
LeBron James Jr. — also known as “Bronny” — and Sierra Canyon High School will play in the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, and LeBron will be in the stands to see all the action. The tournament features some of the biggest names in High School basketball throughout the country, and has been sold out for weeks.
James, of course, won’t have any issues getting a tickets. And he apparently won’t have any issues getting back to Boston for Monday night’s 7:30 p.m. tip, either. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, James will take a helicopter back to Boston. Even with Monday being a holiday, that’s probably the safest way to avoid any potential traffic on the Mass Pike.
The Lakers have won 10 of their last 11 games heading into Monday night’s game, even with Anthony Davis missing the last five games with a back injury. L.A. is 18-3 on the road this season.
Boston, meanwhile, will look to avoid its first four-game losing streak of the season. The Celtics have lost six of their last eight games, including three of their last five in Boston.