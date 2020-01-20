WORCESTER (CBS) — A 25-year-old woman accused of shoving workers and robbing a city nursing home in Worcester was arrested Monday. Elanna Williams allegedly injured multiple people while robbing the Christopher House rehabilitation center on Friday.
Police released surveillance video of the incident and asked the public to help identify the woman.
“The suspect just walked in like anybody else and started taking things and when she was confronted she got very violent,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said. “She was confronted by some employees and she ended up attacking them.”
One woman had a possible concussion, another had a broken finger and a third woman suffered from some sort of back problem, police said.
Williams is charged with unarmed robbery, vandalism of a building, assault and battery on a person who is 60 or older, assault and battery, and trespassing. She will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.