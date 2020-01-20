Patrick Mahomes Overtakes Tom Brady As NFL's Top SellerTom Brady was the king of NFL merchandising in each of the last two seasons. But he was dethroned in 2019.

LeBron James In Springfield To Watch Son Monday Afternoon, Will Helicopter Back To Boston For Celtics-LakersLeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Boston to take on the Celtics on Monday night. But before he did his thing at TD Garden, LeBron was in Springfield to watch his son play some ball.

Anthony Davis Returning To Lakers Lineup Vs. Celtics; Walker, Brown Expect To Play For BostonThe Boston Celtics and Anthony Davis were connected in trade rumors for years, but the big man now calls Los Angeles his home. The Celtics will get their first glimpse of Davis in a Lakers uniform on Monday night.

Browns Hire Chad O'Shea As New Wide Receivers Coach, Passing Game CoordinatorAfter Chad O'Shea was fired in Miami, there was some speculation that he could land back in New England. But that will no longer be the case this offseason.

J.D. Martinez Confident MLB Investigation Will Find No Wrongdoing By 2018 Red SoxRed Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is eager for MLB to wrap up their investigation into the 2018 World Series champs, because he doesn't think they'll find anything.