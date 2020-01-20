KENSINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — A coyote was killed by a man in New Hampshire after police said it attacked people on two separate occasions Monday morning.
Kensington Police received a report about the coyote around 9 a.m. A 62-year-old woman said the coyote got into her three-season porch and attacked her two dogs. After the dogs were able to get back inside, the coyote attempted to get into the house as well.
“While the homeowner was fighting to keep the coyote out of the house she was bitten,” police said. She was taken to Exeter Hospital where she was given the first round of rabies shots. Her dogs were also treated.
About two hours later, the same coyote attacked a dad and his kid as they walked in Exeter. “The coyote attacked a young child and the child’s dad went into protection mode and suffocated the coyote until it succumbed,” police said.
The coyote was sent to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and will be tested for rabies.