



LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Tom Brady pops up at events in Las Vegas from time to time. Patriots fans are probably hoping that doesn’t become a more frequent occurance in the future.

The superstar quarterback was in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC 246. Brady posted on Instagram that he was channeling his “Irish roots” as he watched Conor McGregor quickly defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from his seats near the octagon.

A photo of Brady laughing with Raiders owner Mark Davis at the fight turned some heads on social media. The Raiders officially move to Las Vegas this season, and they could be in the market for a quarterback while Brady becomes a free agent in just under two months.

UFC president Dana White was asked about Brady during his post-fight press conference and joked about Brady and Davis’ interaction.

“I thought you guys were going to ask me ‘Hey, Tom Brady was here. Davis was here. I saw them talking. What’s going on?’” White joked. “Are you guys f—— Las Vegans or what? Come on man. If that dude isn’t playing for Boston he’s playing here. I don’t know. I have no idea what I’m talking about. But year, he liked the fight.”

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal later asked White again about the possibility of Brady becoming a Raider. White said he “absolutely believes Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders has legs.”

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday morning that sources said Brady is prepared to meet with other teams during the free agency period before making a decision where he will play next year.

“It would be extremely surprising if Brady were to agree to any new pact with the Patriots prior to the start of free agency in March, I’m told, and while his process could still result in a return to New England it is far from certain at this point,” La Canfora reported.