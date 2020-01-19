Suns Overcome Smart's Record 11 3s, Beat Celtics 123-119Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Phoenix Suns overcame a franchise-record 11 3-pointers by Boston's Marcus Smart and beat the Celtics 123-119 on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Moss Declares For NFL DraftAnother Moss may soon grace the field in the NFL. Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Eminem's Surprise New Album Opens With A Tom Brady ShoutoutEminem surprisingly released a new album on Friday with no advanced warning, and the rapper made it a point to note right out of the gate that he feels a kinship with Tom Brady.

Ben Watson Says He Played Through Torn Achilles For Patriots In 2019Ben Watson posted on his Instagram story on Friday that he dealt with a torn Achilles throughout the 2019 season.

Bruins Place David Backes On WaiversDavid Backes' time in Boston is done for now, but that doesn't mean the veteran is finished with the Bruins organization.