BOSTON (CBS) – An overnight storm Saturday into Sunday brought widespread snow throughout New England, though some areas got a bit more than others. This storm wasn’t a blockbuster, but there was certainly enough to shovel or snow blow.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from both storms from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Lunenburg 6.0 inches
Topsfield 6.0
Hudson 6.0
Dracut 5.7
Fitchburg 5.5
Bradford 5.5
Lowell 5.5
Hubbardston 5.5
Winchendon 5.5
Methuen 5.5
Gardner 5.0
Shelburne 5.0
North Adams 5.0
Belchertown 5.0
Westford 5.0
Haverhill 5.0
Heath 4.6
Leyden 4.5
Chesterfield 4.0
Mendon 4.0
Waltham 4.3
Stow 4.1
Northborough 4.1
Grafton 4.1
Clinton 4.0
Saugus 4.0
Boston Logan Airport 3.0