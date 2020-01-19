Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation called the snow that fell Saturday into Sunday a “perfect storm” from their perspective, thanks to the timing of it.
The majority of Massachusetts received two or more inches of snow, with some parts seeing 4-6 inches.
Despite the snow, MassDOT was able to keep up with road conditions because most drivers were off the roads. As a result, it was mostly a smooth ride when New Englanders woke up Sunday morning.
As of Sunday morning, MassDOT had over 1,200 pieces of equipment on the roads throughout the state. At the height of the storm, over 2,200 pieces of equipment were deployed to keep roads clear.