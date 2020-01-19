WHITMAN (CBS) — The Whitman community came together Sunday night to remember two-year-old Lyric Farrell. The toddler died on Dec. 31., a few days after she was found unresponsive due to a non-accidental traumatic head injury.
“It’s just it’s really devastating, and for us, we were with her every day and to see — I have read the reports to see what she went through those few days before, it’s just absolutely heartbreaking. I’m a mother myself and I just can’t even imagine,” one former teacher said.
Lyric’s mother, Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment of a child on Jan. 9.
At the candlelit vigil outside Miss Kay’s Dance Studio, Lyric’s teachers remembered the girl.
“Every time she would smile everyone else would too,” one said.
Another woman said, “This girl, she was the happiest, joyfullest child you’d ever meet…She loved everybody. She was great with all the kids in the classroom. She knew every child’s name. She was almost like our assistant teacher.”
Lyric’s teachers said they are working on something to celebrate the girl’s life at school as well.
“We are all here for her and maybe some other children who can get some help in the future.”