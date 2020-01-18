CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — Marches in support of women’s rights were held around the world Saturday, including in New England. Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Cambridge Common despite the cold weather.
In New Hampshire a rally in Concord was scheduled to include Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and others.
Several hundred women and their allies marched in Portland, Maine. The Vermont event took place at Castleton University.
It’s been three years since the inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C., and crowds everywhere have been much smaller than in years past.
Around 10,000 people showed up to the event in Washington, only one tenth of the number who showed up in 2017.
