BOSTON (CBS) — Over the last couple of days, there has been little to no change in the weather forecast here at WBZ-TV and that applies to Saturday morning as well. Plowable snowfall is destined to create a winter wonderland in the region again after a long lull going back to early December. So get the shovels and snow blowers ready for this minor to moderate storm.

Other than creating hazardous driving conditions for late afternoon and definitely Saturday evening, it will be a low-impact system with practically no wind and no coastal flooding concerns. There will be primarily two precipitation types: snow and rain. I am not anticipating freezing rain or sleet most areas but I cannot rule out some pockets of freezing drizzle farther inland for a time after midnight.

TIMELINE:

The snow arrives from west to east across Massachusetts from roughly 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A decent thumping of snow is possible leading to snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. Most of the snow will accumulate in a 5-6 hour period this evening. A rain line will arrive on the South Coast & the Cape Cod area by mid-evening then gradually shift northward into Plymouth County and Bristol County and eventually into Boston and possibly outer Cape Ann by late evening or midnight. This parcel of precipitation will taper off to scattered showers or pockets of mist southeastern Mass. and some flurries farther northwest of Boston for a few hours after midnight.

SNOW AMOUNTS:

Coating to 2 inches: The least amounts will occur where the rain arrives first on the South Coast & the Islands so a coating to 1″ is probable in most of those areas ranging up to 2″ or so from a Plymouth to Newport line.

2 – 4 inches: This snow band resides primarily on either side of the I-95 corridor for the most part. In this zone, rain will eventually take over to limit the amounts a bit.

4 – 6 inches: This band should set up over most of the rest of Mass. into southeastern NH and northern and western CT except the Berkshires and possibly parts of the higher elevations of Worcester County.

6 – 8 inches: This band should be located perhaps over parts of northern Worcester County, the Berkshires and much of northern New England.

Although there could be a few exceptions, snowfall across the northern mountains will not be that different. Bear in mind that most of the ski resorts have been making a lot of snow in this very cold air which is great so that with the expected new natural snow on top will certainly improve skiing and snowboarding conditions. With that said, the mountains need a solid 2-3 foot storm which would enable opening up more glades. Nevertheless, the timing is good to enjoy some good runs over this long holiday weekend.

After Saturday’s snow exits, it looks like storm-free weather through next Friday with cold weather the first half of the week and a moderation the second half. There might be some light rain next Saturday but it is too soon to be confident about that solution at the present time.