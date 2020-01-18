EASTON (CBS) –Police in Easton were busy late Friday night after two separate crashes injured a total of five people, including three children.
Around 10 p.m., police responded to Belmont Street near the Stonehill College entrance for a two-car crash.
A 46-year-old woman was med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries while three kids who were in the car, ages 10, nine, and seven, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
The other driver was not injured.
Thirty minutes later, officers were called to the parking lot outside Maguire’s Bar & Grill on Foundry Street. A 26-year-old woman was found with severe injuries to her lower legs after she was hit by a car, police said. She was med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center.
Both crashes are under investigation.