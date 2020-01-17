WORCESTER (CBS) — Police are looking to identify a woman after a robbery at a city nursing home left multiple employees injured. The robbery happened at the Christopher House rehabilitation center on Mary Scano Drive in Worcester around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5’8″, with a heavy build and black hair in a tight bun. She had a maroon SUV with a Lyft sticker on the windshield.
Video of the incident shows the woman fighting and shoving employees. She allegedly stole a purse.
Police said, “several employees sustained serious injuries during the robbery, including a concussion and broken bones.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651 or anonymously text 274-4637 TIPWPD along with a message. Anonymous tips can also be made on the police department’s website.