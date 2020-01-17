BOSTON (CBS) — Another Moss may soon grace the field in the NFL. Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, has declared for the NFL Draft.
The younger Moss will forgo his senior season at LSU in hopes of getting some straight cash (homey) in the NFL. The 21-year-old made the announcement Friday, saying goodbye to his LSU family.
LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/HgmK6JsID3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2020
Moss is coming off a big game in LSU’s national championship win over Clemson, hauling in five receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns. His 62-yard touchdown gave LSU a 28-17 lead over Clemson just before halftime, with his third quarter score extending LSU’s lead to 35-25.
In his 12 games overall in 2019, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He is expected to go sometime on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft, though some pundits could see him come off the board as early as the third round.
Given his father Randy’s career in New England, and the Patriots’ glaring need at tight end, expect Moss’ name to be mentioned a few times in connection with the Patriots leading up to the draft.
How did he have 5 receptions for 36 yards and a 62 yard td reception in the same game lol.