BOSTON (CBS) — Swissbakers reopened their Allston cafe Thursday. The bakery said, “this is a soft and partial reopening.”
That location, along with the bakery’s three locations in Reading, North Station, and at Harvard University, closed at the beginning of December.
“With a few more major hurdles to jump, we hope to start operating in our other locations as soon as possible and of course, we hope to make this permanent,” the company said on Twitter.
The Allston cafe will be open from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on weekends.
“Helene, Thomas, Tobey and Nick are baking, cleaning and serving. We can’t yet brink back wage-earning employees, but we hope to soon, if this goes well,” the statement also said.
Swissbakers is known for their fresh-baked pretzels, flaky croissants, Bavarian cream cakes and Swiss-style donuts known as Berliners.