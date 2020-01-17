Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Baby Trend is recalling about 2,000 Tango mini strollers because there’s a chance children can fall out of them.
The hinge joints on four different models of the strollers can collapse under pressure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The strollers were sold at Target and on Amazon in October and November.
If you have one of the recalled strollers, stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.
For more information, visit the CPSC website.