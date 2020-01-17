Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Three $100,000 Mass Cash lottery tickets that remain unclaimed in Massachusetts are about to expire. The tickets were bought in February 2019.
Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The tickets are:
- 09-22-23-26-30. Sold at AM-PM Convenience, 489 Bearses Way, Hyannis on Feb. 3
- 10-14-16-26-29. Sold at Costa Sunoco Mini Mart, 397 Sawyer St., New Bedford on Feb. 26
- 10-14-16-26-29. Sold at Dracut Town Variety, 1734 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Feb. 26
Prizes can be claimed at lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester during normal business hours.
If the money goes unclaimed, it is returned to the state and distributed among cities and towns.