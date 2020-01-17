Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) — An SUV hit a building in Lawrence midday Friday. Multiple fire trucks and an ambulance blocked off part of the intersection at Essex and Amesbury streets.
According to the Lawrence Fire Department, all reported injuries were minor.
Another car was believed to be involved in the crash as well.
Building inspectors were called to the scene to look at the damage, the fire department said.
It appeared the entire front end of the SUV smashed through the building’s outside wall. One of the vehicle’s back doors was open.
It is unclear what caused the crash.