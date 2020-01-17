



VERO BEACH, Florida (CBS) — Five College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team members and their coach are still in the hospital recovering from a car crash Wednesday that killed one of their teammates, the president of the college announced Friday. The crash happened in Vero Beach, Florida when the coach was driving the team in the team van to winter practice.

“We are grateful to the first-responders and the medical professionals who have cared for our students and athletics staff,” said President Philip Boroughs, who is visiting the team in Florida, in a statement. “Those who are still hospitalized are surrounded by loving support from their families, the hospital staff, and those of us who have traveled to Florida from campus.”

The crash killed rower Grace Rett, a sophomore English and psychology major at the college who had just set a world record for rowing last month. The rest of the team, Paige Cohen, Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, Bianca McIver, Hannah Strom, and coach Patrick Diggins, are expected to survive, though doctors said it is unclear whether they will have permanent impairments.

“Our community has suffered a terrible loss,” Boroughs said. “Grace’s passion and spirit shone brightly in all that she did, and clearly had an impact on all who knew her. Our prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and those who loved her.”

Team member Maeghan Moriarty, who captained the team the last school year, was released from the hospital Thursday night.

The City of Vero Beach set up a memorial Friday for the victims. Police wrapped light poles on Barber Bridge near the crash site in purple ribbon, the college’s color. They also placed a teddy bear on one of the poles in honor of Rett’s life.

2) The Teddy Bear represents the life of Grace Rett, for a life lost too soon. We want them to know that we are "Holy Cross Strong". Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of all involved including the driver of the truck. #GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/vZ2yNZM8SI — Vero Beach Police (@VeroBeachPD) January 17, 2020

“We want them to know that we are ‘Holy Cross Strong,'” the Vero Beach Police Department wrote on Twitter. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of all involved including the driver of the truck.”

Other memorials have popped up from city residents, CBS12 News reported Thursday, including two Vero Beach friends who tied purple balloons around the crash site.