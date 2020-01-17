BOSTON (CBS) — In the first public statement from the family of College of the Holy Cross rower Grace Rett, who died tragically in a car crash Wednesday, her sister, Brianne Rett, wrote of the connection she shared with her sister and offered comforting words to others mourning her.
“I feel that the bond my sister and I have is allowing me to tell people how much she loved them and things she would want to tell them,” Brianne said. “Grace will always be in the hearts of everyone she knew.”
The crash happened in Vero Beach, Florida, when the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing team coach was driving the team to winter practice. Five students and their coach are still in the hospital, but are expected to survive.
Brianne said she is relieved to hear that her sister probably died instantly and did not suffer, saying she was the strongest person she knew.
“Grace would put others first, always, just to make them smile,” she said. “I’m sure she is already pulling a power ten up there in her boat in heaven.”