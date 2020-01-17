BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is no longer the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll from Morning Consult. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has taken over the top spot in the latest survey.
Every three months the site surveys more than 5,000 registered voters across the county on their governor. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan came in second. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was fourth and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was fifth. The top ten were all Republicans.
Baker was first in the last survey last fall, when 73-percent of Massachusetts voters approved of his job performance. He dipped slightly to 69-percent in this latest poll.
The current survey also found that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is the third most unpopular governor in the United States. Hawaii Gov. David Ige was last.