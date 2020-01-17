BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes’ time in Boston is done for now, but that doesn’t mean the veteran is finished with the Bruins organization. The Bruins placed Backes on waivers Friday, hoping that he’ll clear waivers and they can assign him to Providence.
Chances are, Backes will clear waivers.
The 35-year-old forward has just one goal and two assists in his 16 games for Boston this season. Boston signed Backes to a five-year, $30 million deal in July 2016, but he hasn’t lived up to that lofty deal. In 217 games, Backes has scored just 39 goals and dished out 55 assists.
The veteran suited up for 70 games last regular season, but he was in and out of the lineup throughout Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. He played in just four of Boston’s seven games against the Blues in the Cup Final, averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time.
If a team claims Backes, they’ll have to pay him the rest of this season’s salary, plus the $3 million base salary (and $6 million cap hit) he’s set to earn next year. If no one claims him, the Bruins will be able to assign him to Providence.