



BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask did not play Thursday night after landing on IR earlier in the day with a concussion. But he was honored by the Boston Bruins ahead of their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, and got some pretty sweet gifts from the team.

Boston honored their netminder for reaching 500 NHL games for his career, a ceremony that included a video tribute and some awesome presents. While the silver goalie stick, fancy watch and bottle of wine were nice gestures, it’s the drum set the Bruins gave Rask that is getting all the attention.

And rightfully so; it’s a replica of the set that Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich uses when he rocks out with one of the greatest bands of all time. Rask, who trades in his hockey stick for drum sticks in his spare time, was pretty pumped about the gift:

He's psyched about that drum set! pic.twitter.com/WTSj7UqDHv — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 17, 2020

Ulrich also made an appearance in the video message for Rask, which also featured his former Bruins teammates Milan Lucic, Shawn Thornton, Dennis Seidenberg, Adam McQuaid, Anton Khudobin and Tim Thomas.

Some former teammates – and one very special surprise guest – wanted to offer up their congratulations to @tuukkarask for his 500th NHL game.#Tuukka500 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M86AOn2EvU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020

Metallica also congratulated Rask on their Twitter account. It was a pretty sweet night for the Boston netminder, even if he didn’t play in Boston’s 4-1 victory.

For his career, Rask is 282-154-64 with a 2.28 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. He is 17-4-6 this season, sporting a 2.27 GAA and .925 save percentage.