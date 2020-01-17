BOSTON (CBS) – A confrontation between two dog owners on a Brighton baseball field ended with gunfire. Boston Police arrested 50-year-old Daniel Logan Thursday night after reports of shots fired at the McKinney Playground.
Police say Logan was walking his dog near the field when he came up to another dog owner. First, he asked if the dog was friendly. Then, police say, Logan asked the man if he wanted to fight or have their two dogs fight.
Officers say when that man declined, Logan started threatening him, pulled out a gun and fired into the ground. The other man ran away and called police.
Logan was found by police and arrested.
Police found evidence of a shot being fired, but did not locate the gun. Logan is now facing multiple charges including assault.