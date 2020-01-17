Pete Buttigieg Tries To Sway Undecided Voters At N.H. Town Hall Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg took the stage and addressed his supporters Friday morning at a packed town hall in Concord, New Hampshire. The first in the nation primary is now just over three weeks away.

Worcester Making Strides Towards Redevelopment And Building Polar ParkA big bang in Worcester marked a new milestone on the way to Polar Park and the revitalization of an important area of the city. Workers have begun demolishing the last building standing on the property that will become the new home of the Woo Sox, and right next door, a longtime Worcester institution is moving to a new home, clearing the way for more development in Kelley Square.