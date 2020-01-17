



BOXFORD (CBS) – Anders Landgren is lucky to be alive. The 17-year-old was sitting the front seat of his family’s SUV Thursday when a strong gust of wind broke off a large tree branch, sending it through the windshield. “The tree just came barreling through the car,” Anders said. “It went all the way to the backseat, it was crazy.”

Landgren was in the car with his mom and younger sister driving home along Asbury Street in South Hamilton. His mom wasn’t hurt, and his sister amazingly walked away without a scratch despite sitting right behind her older brother.

Anders said, “there’s no explanation why it went one way, why it didn’t even hit my sister.” He believes his seat provided just enough protection. “The headrest, they said, saved her life. Because it slowed down the tree.”

For Trish Landgren, Anders’ mom, the ordeal was terrifying. “I just repeated to them, ‘we’re gonna be OK, we’re gonna be OK. We’re so lucky,’” Trish said.

The 10-foot branch crashed through the windshield, cutting her off from her son in the front seat, and her daughter in the back. Someone came by the SUV and told her not to get out because a live wire was down. The power company had to cut the electricity so she could get out.

“I just heard my daughter, saw her movement, and my son’s voice, his movement, so I knew we were OK,” Trish said.

Anders was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts to his face, a broken collarbone, and a puncture wound to his neck. It could’ve been much worse. “It’s just a blessing,” said Anders. “The doctors said one inch to my left, could’ve punctured a lung.”