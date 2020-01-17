Comments
NEWTON (CBS) — A Boston College student was hit by a Commuter Rail trail in Newton on Friday morning, the school confirmed. The woman was rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
According to B.C., the woman is a member of the class of 2022. They also said her family was with her at the hospital.
The investigation delayed trains in both directions on the Worcester/Framingham line. The 8:50 a.m. train from Worcester was over an hour behind schedule.
The MBTA said they began operating an extra train between West Newton and South Station to help alleviate the delay.