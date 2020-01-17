Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The body of a Chelmsford woman who disappeared last month has been found in the Merrimack River.
The Middlesex District Attorney said the body of Susan Willand was found Friday morning by an employee of a company dredging the Merrimack River.
Willand was reported missing out of Chelmsford on December 20, 2019. She was last seen on Kennedy Drive.
Police and the public searched the area after her disappearance.
“We are grateful to the members of the community who kept Ms. Willand and her family in their thoughts over these past several weeks as we called upon them to help locate her. Today is a sad ending to that search,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.