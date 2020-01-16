BOSTON (CBS) — When an Amber Alert in Springfield was issued Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said they received many calls from concerned citizens trying to help.
“You can imagine there are a number of calls that come in. Every blue vehicle that was out there somebody was calling in and we appreciate all those calls,” said State Police Col. Christopher Mason.
Col. Mason said the public is the most important part of the Amber Alert system. Three criteria have to be met to trigger an alert: the abducted child has to be under 17, in serious danger and there needs to be enough descriptive information to release.
“So we’re very careful and deliberate in our roll-out of that information and because we don’t want to undermine the integrity of the Amber Alert system,” Col. Mason said.
The system first began in 1996 following the death of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman in Texas. It’s since been implemented nationwide.
State Police said every Amber Alert in Massachusetts has been effective.
“I want to start first of all by commending the public for responding to the Amber Alert yesterday,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
“I’m very proud of the work of the troopers that were out there last night,” Col. Mason said.
The colonel said a review is done after every Amber Alert to see if any thing could have been differently.