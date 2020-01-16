



SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – The family of the 11-year-old girl who was abducted in Springfield Wednesday afternoon is thanking everyone who helped bring their daughter home safely.

Carl and Denise Moccia specifically thanked Amanda Disley and her husband, who called 911 and followed the suspect.

“My husband and I would like to thank our neighbors; the State, Chicopee and Springfield police especially Detectives John Lopez and Angel Marrero, Captain Trent Duda, Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood; all local and national news outlets, family, friends, our Hampden Charter and St. Michael’s school communities, the doctor, nurse and social worker who assisted Charlotte in the ER; and strangers near and far who, via social media, got the word out to help bring Charlotte home,” Carl and Denise Moccia said in a statement.

“In particular, we’d like to thank Amanda Disley and her husband for their vigilance and courage for putting themselves in harm’s way to make sure she wasn’t out of their sight. The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful.”

Police said 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez forced Charlotte Moccia into his car in Springfield. Charlotte was found safe about six hours later after State Police issued an Amber Alert.

“This was a good ending attributable to solid teamwork and cooperation from the public,”said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “I’m so happy Charlotte is back home with her family and we found her as quickly as we did and I want to thank everyone involved.”