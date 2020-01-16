BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels ended up not leaving Foxboro for Cleveland. But another member of the Patriots organization could be making that move this offseason.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort will interview for the Browns’ vacant general manager job.
The #Browns will interview #Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their GM job tomorrow, sources say. It’s his first GM interview, because he was blocked for the #Texans GM job two years ago. A respected scout.
As Pelissero noted, Ossenfort’s request to the Patriots to interview for Houston’s GM job two years ago was blocked by the Patriots.
Ossenfort just completed his 15th season with the Patriots and his sixth as the director of college scouting. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the team’s national scout. His career began in Houston in 2002 as an intern in the pro personnel department for the expansion Texans, before working the 2003 season with the Patriots. He returned to the Texans for the 2004 and 2005 seasons, before going back to the Patriots in 2006.
The Browns’ head coaching search was led by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. The team opted for Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and the team planned to allow the new head coach to have input on the selection of the GM.