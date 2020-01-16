Kemba Walker After Loss To Pistons: 'I Have To Be Better For My Teammates'Kemba Walker is a breath of fresh air for the Boston Celtics, even after an embarrassing home loss to a pretty awful team.

Los Angeles City Councilman Wants MLB To Award 2017, 2018 World Series Titles To DodgersThe city of Los Angeles feels cheated out of two World Series titles, and they want Major League Baseball to do something about it.

Jason Varitek Given Best Odds At Becoming Next Red Sox ManagerRed Sox fans love Jason Varitek and many would like to see him become the team's next manager. Apparently, so do the folks who gamble on such things.

Pistons Snap Losing Streak, Beat Celtics 116-103The Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Red Sox Trade Sam Travis For Jeffrey Springs, A Left-Handed RelieverIn a day where a press conference to address the "parting of ways" with manager Alex Cora was the main story, the Red Sox made a baseball move.