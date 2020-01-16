PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police said a New Hampshire man thwarted a break-in at his neighbor’s home when he held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.
A woman arrived at her Kennedy Drive home in Pelham Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. and found an unknown Chevy Avalanche running in the driveway with no one inside.
The woman went to her neighbor’s house and stayed there while he went to check on the situation.
When the neighbor entered the woman’s house, he saw a man inside. The neighbor showed his gun to the suspect, and helped detain him in the driveway.
When police arrived, they said the neighbor was pointing his gun at the suspect, who was leaning against the running Chevy. The neighbor announced to police that he had a weapon, and secured it when they instructed him to.
Pelham Police identified the suspect as Andrew Billcliff, 31, of Plaistow. Billcliff was arrested and charged with burglary and breach of bail.