Xander Bogaerts On Alex Cora: 'He'll Be Dearly Missed'Red Sox players are still coming to grips with the fact that Alex Cora will not be their manager anymore.

Kemba Walker Is Still Behind Kyrie Irving In NBA All-Star VotingNBA All-Star fan voting closes next week, but the Celtics hoping to make the team aren't gaining any traction.

Report: Antonio Brown Loses Agent, As Drew Rosenhaus Conditionally Cuts Ties With Wide ReceiverOver the past year, Antonio Brown has worked his way off three NFL teams. He's now lost himself his agent.

Potential Quarterback Options If Patriots Want To Draft Tom Brady's Successor In AprilMaybe Brady will be back. Maybe he won't. Regardless, here are some QB options if the Patriots have their eye on the future.

Carlos Beltran Out As Mets Manager In Wake Of Astros Cheating ScandalThe Red Sox have some more competition in their managerial search, with the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal claiming another manager on Thursday.