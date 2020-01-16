ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A car crash with a tollbooth in Rochester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon sent the car flying over the tollbooth until it hit a van, according to New Hampshire State Police. The driver was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Troopers responded to the Route 16 northbound Rochester tollbooth and found a Subaru Impreza lying on its side. The driver, 65-year-old Ronald Theriault of North Conway, New Hampshire, was trapped inside and had to be rescued.
The initial investigation indicated that Theriault was driving in lane 2 of the Rochester toll plaza when, for reasons still under investigation, he allegedly attempted to quickly change from lane 2 to lane 3 and drove head on into the concrete barrier of the unmanned tollbooth separating lanes 2 and 3, police said. They said the car became airborne, flying over the top of the toll booth and hitting a Chevy can driven by 40-year-old Dana Joy of Barrington, New Hampshire. It is unclear if Joy sustained any injuries.
Lane 2 of the toll booth will remain closed due to damage, but all other lanes north and southbound are open.
The crash is still being investigated. No charges have been issued.